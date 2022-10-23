Three area communities have received millions of dollars more in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.
North Attleboro has been awarded $5.2 million by Bristol County commissioners for a regional food collaborative.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Three area communities have received millions of dollars more in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.
North Attleboro has been awarded $5.2 million by Bristol County commissioners for a regional food collaborative.
Plans call for the former Allen Avenue School to serve as a hub for area food pantries, including in Plainville and Wrentham.
Norton has been allocated $2.69 million by county commissioners for water main improvements at South Worcester and East Hodges streets.
Mansfield has been awarded $1.9 million by commissioners for 18 projects: school staff including interventionists, tutors, substitute teachers, a counselor, a monitor, school dean, paraprofessionals and school nurses; school food service, special education testing/supplies, school contact tracing, PFAS improvements, trailer-mounted message boards, stormwater permitting requirements, COVID testing services/supplies and staff; public health outreach and public communication efforts.
Bristol County commissioners Friday announced they have handed out more than $18 million in ARPA funds to towns and cities.
The ARPA, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, is the federal government’s economic stimulus bill to speed up the nation’s recovery from the economic and health effects of the pandemic.
Congress passed the measure in March 2021 to provide $350 billion to states, cities and towns and tribal governments to support their response to and recovery from COVID-19.
Bristol County was awarded $109.79 million in ARPA funds.
County Commissioners Paul Kitchen, John Mitchell and John Saunders voted to disburse the funds to the 20 cities and towns in the county, retaining 10% of the money for countywide projects and to cover administrative costs of the program.
The remaining funds were then allocated to each municipality based on population.
Commissioners have approved disbursement of $18.59 million so far to 13 cities and towns from applications received.
Dighton has been awarded $273,719 to fund an emergency response communications project.
Easton has been awarded $131,400 for two projects: restoring police staffing to pre-COVID levels and security for homeowners.
Taunton has been awarded $1.27 million for eight projects: COVID caregiver support, supplies and activities; emergency task force funding, Department of Human Services COVID outreach/referral specialist and recreational therapist, contract tracing nurse, the Together summer camp, youth mental health partnership initiative, and signs and façades for businesses.
Fall River has received $3.96 million for five projects: a fitness court, bioreserve discovery center, body-worn cameras with tasers for the police, street sweepers and graffiti removal machines.
New Bedford has been awarded $1.36 million for five projects: COVID vaccination incentive program, Hazelwood Park bowling green walkway and bench pads, employee COVID medical expenses, restoring pre-pandemic employment, and payroll for city staff that are substantially dedicated to COVID response.
ARPA funds must be designated for use by Dec. 31, 2024 and expended by two years after that date.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.