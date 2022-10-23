allen avenue school

Plans call for the renovation of the former Allen Avenue School in North Attleboro, which will serve as a hub for regional food pantries, including food access in neighboring towns such as Plainville and Wrentham.

 Sun chronicle file photo

Three area communities have received millions of dollars more in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.

North Attleboro has been awarded $5.2 million by Bristol County commissioners for a regional food collaborative.