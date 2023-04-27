NORTH ATTLEBORO — Several Amvet Boulevard Elementary School students have expressed their appreciation to town council members for supporting a new school playground.
The students held up drawings of the playground, signed by many students, during the council’s meeting Monday. The playground is expected to be ready this summer.
“Thank you for your amazing donation to the playground,” said Landon Orsi, 10, a fourth grader. “I’m really looking forward to having it.”
The town allocated $450,000 toward the $475,000 project, with the PTO raising the remainder.
Cori Orsi, Landon’s mother, told council members the entire Amvet community is appreciative of the town’s support. “It’s very exciting for the kids,” Orsi said.
“Enjoy your new playground,” council President Justin Pare told the students.
A group of parents have been working on having a playground built at the 62-year-old school since early 2022. “We could not have completed this project without their help,” Principal Alec Ciminello said of the town council. “The entire school community is grateful for their assistance.”
School security
School and town officials, including members of the school committee and council, met in closed session during the meeting to discuss school security.
The agenda said the session was “to discuss the deployment of, or strategy regarding security personnel or devices,” for example, a sting operation.
“I think a lot has been done. It’s been a priority for many years,” Pare said. “There’s always work to do and we shouldn’t be discussing weaknesses and blindspots in a public session.”
Appointments
Martin Grealish has been appointed to the municipal building committee. He has a background in construction.
Kevin McCarthy has been named to the cultural council. He played an integral part in establishing the new dog park and is involved in several other local activities.