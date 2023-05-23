NORTH ATTLEBORO — An annual audit has concluded the financial condition of town government is very sound.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — An annual audit has concluded the financial condition of town government is very sound.
The audit, by the accounting firm of Roselli, Clark & Associates of Woburn, was presented at Monday’s town council meeting.
Town reserve funds are strong, its pension liability is improving, and its debt is favorable.
Federal COVID funds and residents supporting a tax hike over the state Proposition 2 1/2 levy limit a few years back helped improve town finances the past several years, it was noted.
The financial condition was a key contributor to the town’s bond rating having been upgraded to AA-plus, the second highest rating.
Council members also decided to work toward a one-year contract extension with the auditing firm. Hiring an auditor is one of the council’s few sole responsibilities, and members felt they needed more time to look into the possibility of a new firm.
The firm has been with the town the past five years and cost the town $46,000 this year.
Council members agreed with their finance subcommittee to transfer $65,000 from the ambulance receipt reserve account to cover unexpected expenses in the fire department.
Increased ambulance runs and overtime necessitate the extra funds from the account, which has about $2.3 million, mostly from insurance payments, and covers a lot of ambulance expenses.
There has been roughly a 20% increase in ambulance calls the last two years, said council Vice President John Simmons, who chairs the finance subcommittee. He noted new firefighters will be cutting down on the overtime.
The council’s annual public hearing on the budget for the coming fiscal year was postponed after Councilor Mark Gould pointed out it was not on the agenda that had been posted on the town website. The item was inadvertently left off.
“Out of an abundance of caution to ensure we adhere to the State’s Open Meeting Law,” council President Justin Pare said the hearing was postponed. “If something is not on the agenda, it really shouldn’t be discussed/debated as there is a chance the public would not be aware. It’s just best practice to ensure utmost transparency. Mistakes happen. Fortunately, we always build in an extra two weeks into the budget calendar.”
The hearing will likely be held at the next council meeting, Pare said.
Council members approved adding an associate member to the planning board via a zoning bylaw amendment.
The member is needed when a member is sick or out of town and a super majority of four of five members have to vote in the affirmative on special permit votes, planning board Chairwoman Marie Clarner said.
Under Town Clerk Patricia McNielly, town general and zoning bylaws have been cleaned up with the help of an outside party.
While there were about 200 changes, they are mainly minor and involve for the most part cleaning up language. For example, the former dog officer is now consistently referred to as the animal control officer, and the parks commission as the parks and recreation commission.
It’s the first time in over three decades the bylaws have undergone such a review, the town clerk noted. The revised bylaws will be posted on the town website.
