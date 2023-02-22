NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Town council members have approved spending $30,000 to help construct a gravel roadway for the Boulter Farm cleanup.
The funds are coming from a main reserve account known as free cash that is funded with unanticipated surplus money.
The finance committee also unanimously supported the expenditure, and the roadwork would be done by the highway division.
The contaminated town-owned site is being cleaned up with the help of federal aid, with hopes of attracting more grant money for that work to return the property to the tax rolls.
Boulter Farm, also known as the Courtois property, on Mendon Road is a former pig farm, sand and gravel pit, auto junkyard and site for waste and demolition material disposal.
It has been contaminated with PCBs, petroleum products and heavy metals, and the town acquired the land for non-payment of taxes more than 20 years ago.
New board member
Matthew Fondas is the newest member of the historical commission.
Fondas' appointment by Town Manager Michael Borg was confirmed by council members last week.
Fondas recently renovated a 152-year-old home on Commonwealth Avenue and worked with the historical commission on that project.
"We get a lot of traffic by our house," Fondas said. "I love the history."
Warning to drivers
Council President Justin Pare is training for a half-marathon and has some advice for drivers.
"The roads are narrow and people are running against traffic," Pare said, mentioning students are also out running town roadways. "Be mindful out there."