NORTH ATTLEBORO — A skating rink and pickleball courts could be coming to Mason Field.
It is among the uses for the main reserve fund, known as free cash, in the budget recommended by Town Manager Michael Borg to the town council. Nearly $1 million remains in the fund, which is derived from unanticipated revenue and savings.
A sum of $200,000 could be earmarked for safety and security, and $250,000 to install the rink and courts at Mason Field, Borg said.
The remaining balance, just under $480,000, would be deposited into the capital improvement stabilization fund under the town manager’s recommendations.
Council members have asked the finance subcommittee and Borg to meet and to come up with a plan on how to efficiently and effectively allocate the approximately $975,000 in free cash.
“We can expect a recommendation from the finance committee at a future meeting, and from there, the expectation is the town manager would submit appropriations to the council for vetting and approval,” council President Justin Pare said.
Green efforts
The town has received about $375,000 in state grants to protect the environment since becoming a Green Community in 2019.
For 2020, North Attleboro received $187,820, which was used to upgrade Martin School lighting ($65,420), to further weatherize Martin ($34,082), install lighting in the town hall parking lot ($26,084), and weatherize fire stations ($55,600), among other uses.
For the 2021 grant cycle, the town received $178,793, which is being used for LED lighting at Community School ($74,624), a project that will be completed this summer; LED lighting at town hall ($8,791) which is being scheduled with a contractor; a variable frequency drive being installed this summer for an electric motor at the middle school ($76,908); partial payment for a hybrid police cruiser ($5,000); and other expenses.
Council members also discussed the state building code known as the Stretch Code that promotes energy saving measures.
“We will have this topic on the agenda again in the future as we learn more about any changes that may be coming from the code and evaluate what impact that might have to our town,” Pare said. “It was a good update to support long term planning.”