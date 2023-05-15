Mason FIeld Feat 8/8/18
Buy Now

Pickleball courts and a skating rink could eventually be added at Mason Field which has a playground and athletic fields.

 Martin Gavin / The Sun Chronicle

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A skating rink and pickleball courts could be coming to Mason Field.

It is among the uses for the main reserve fund, known as free cash, in the budget recommended by Town Manager Michael Borg to the town council. Nearly $1 million remains in the fund, which is derived from unanticipated revenue and savings.