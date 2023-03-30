NORTH ATTLEBORO — The dams at Falls and Whiting’s ponds will be closed Monday for the annual spring refill of the waterways, the conservation commission has announced.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The dams at Falls and Whiting’s ponds will be closed Monday for the annual spring refill of the waterways, the conservation commission has announced.
The announcement is primarily aimed at pond residents.
“The Commission appreciates your assistance in keeping the ponds clean by removing any accumulated debris from the shoreline,” the commission said.
For questions, contact the conservation administrator at 508-699-0125.
The ponds will also be stocked with trout and at least one fishing derby is being planned.
The town’s building department has been short-staffed for weeks as Building Commissioner William McGrady has been out with a medical issue and the town recently lost its local inspector.
McGrady is expected back shortly, but the local inspector position is being re-advertised, Town Manager Michael Borg said.
A desired candidate was offered the position but declined, and the job is being reposted, Borg said.
In the meantime, personnel from the Attleboro and Plainville building departments have been helping North Attleboro.
“The inspections are going forward” Borg said.
