NAHS building

North Attleboro High School

 Sun Chronicle File Photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Seven school department workers have been recognized with “Spotlight” Employee of the Month awards.

They are Holly Fritzsche, administrative assistant, Roosevelt School; Carlos Coreas, head custodian, Community School; Heather Sawyer, kindergarten instructional assistant, Martin School; Elizabeth Giordano, fourth grade teacher, Martin School; Thomas Calabrese, a special education instructional assistant who has led the new middle school Unified Basketball program; Heidi Lynch, bus driver, Amvet School; and Laura Detri, guidance counselor, North Attleboro Middle School.