NORTH ATTLEBORO — Seven school department workers have been recognized with “Spotlight” Employee of the Month awards.
They are Holly Fritzsche, administrative assistant, Roosevelt School; Carlos Coreas, head custodian, Community School; Heather Sawyer, kindergarten instructional assistant, Martin School; Elizabeth Giordano, fourth grade teacher, Martin School; Thomas Calabrese, a special education instructional assistant who has led the new middle school Unified Basketball program; Heidi Lynch, bus driver, Amvet School; and Laura Detri, guidance counselor, North Attleboro Middle School.
The employees are the second group to receive the awards which recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference in students lives.
Outside students
The school system is accepting applications for the Massachusetts Interdistrict School Choice program, which allows out-of-district students to attend local schools.
The school committee voted in February to expand the district’s offering of school choice to grades K-8. The district had offered only high school slots since 2020.
For the 2023-2024 school year, the school committee has approved the following: kindergarten to Grade 8, five openings per grade; Grade 9, 10 openings; Grade 10, eight openings; Grade 11, six openings; and Grade 12, seven openings.
Applications are due June 30 and a lottery will be held July 5 if necessary.
Students going to Panama
A group of local high school students are scheduled to go on an educational trip to Panama during next school year’s April vacation.
The excursion will focus on environmental/conservation efforts in the Central American country, including at a turtle reserve in a rainforest, and students will actively engage with scientists.
Students will raise funds to help pay for the trip, which the school board has approved.