NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is setting aside $150,000 to help businesses and entrepreneurs.
The state economic development funds are for a new North Attleboro Business Accelerator program.
Applications will be reviewed by a special committee and grants up to $25,000 will be available.
“It will be for local small businesses to accelerate them,” said Town Manager Michael Borg, who has touted the benefits of business innovation and networking.
The town council’s economic growth and sustainability subcommittee voted unanimously for the program, saying it will be a good return on investment.
“I think it’s a great idea to help spur business growth,” Councilor Mark Gould said.
Borg said he doesn’t envision the town continuing to provide funds for the program, hoping in future years outside funding will be obtained.
Before the state funding came down, Borg was proposing to use $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the program.
Town retirees will see a slight increase in their benefits.
Council members have approved upping the base for cost of living increases from $14,000 to $16,000 of their pensions. It marks the first such increase since 2014 and is needed as inflation has impacted retirees, Borg said, adding the change brings North Attleboro in line with comparable-sized communities.
The additional cost to the town is estimated at about $25,000.
Connor Tarr has been appointed as an associate member of the planning board. The term runs to June 2025.
Tarr, an attorney with the state Department of Correction, sits on the charter review committee. He had been a candidate for planning board previously.
Council members had approved adding an associate member to the planning board via a zoning bylaw amendment. The associate is needed when a member is sick or out of town and a super-majority of four of five members have to vote in the affirmative on special permit matters, planning board Chairwoman Marie Clarner had said.
