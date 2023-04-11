NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town officials hope to shift plans for a regional food pantry and new senior center from the closed Allen Avenue School to the Fisher College building in Attleboro Falls.
Town Manager Michael Borg announced the planned switch during his annual final budget presentation Monday night before the town council.
The town for some time has been planning to use $5.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the two proposed uses at the Allen Avenue School.
The regional pantry plans helped the town attract the federal funding.
However, an estimated $1 million more is needed at that site.
“It’s gone up higher with inflation,” Borg said. “We could afford it.”
However, the college building on Elm Street, which went up for sale late last year, is “move-in ready, in a better location, and meets all the requirements,” Borg said.
Town officials have been discussing their proposal with college officials.
“We’re on the verge of signing a purchase and sales agreement,” Borg said.
It would mean “more building for less dollars” compared to the Allen Avenue site, he said.
If the college building comes to fruition, the Allen Avenue School could be put on the market to bring money from a sale and future property tax revenue, the town manager noted.
The town will explore just leasing the Allen Avenue building as property is so valuable, Borg added.
Fisher College, as an educational institution, only pays property taxes on the part of its building that is used by a private day care. The town could continue that day care as a tenant.
“It will save the town money in the long run,” Borg said of the plans.
Fisher, a local institution for nearly 50 years, put its building up for sale in November. It sits on nearly two acres.
The Boston-based college’s satellite campus includes classrooms in the two-story, 30,000-square-foot building, which was once home to Bristol County Bank and before that Donley Manufacturing. The college bought the building in 1997.
A realtor told The Sun Chronicle in November they expected the building to go for around $3 million but was going to let the market decide. Situated in a mixed use area, residential or commercial use was mentioned.
Since classes have been remote the past several years, students won’t see a difference once the building is sold, college officials have said.
About 600 students were enrolled locally for the fall semester.