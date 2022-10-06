NORTH ATTLEBORO — It’s no trick but it will be a treat for owners of electric vehicles.
For the rest of October, they will be able to plug into the town’s municipal charging stations for free as part of a month-long assessment of the system.
The announcement was made this week on the town’s website, nattleboro.com.
North Attleboro pulled the plug temporarily on its dozen charging stations in May after officials became aware of issues with them. They were installed around town in January.
Repairs were due to begin with the help of the vendor and the town’s electric department.
A smartphone app provided by the company Amp Up was supposed to allow customers to sign in to begin charging their vehicles. Instead, customers were plugging in but not getting feedback or waiting extended times to have their vehicles charge, officials said at the time.
The stations are at town hall, the public parking lot on Church Street and North Attleboro High School, with four chargers at each location.
Town Manager Michael Borg announced last October that a $133,000 grant from the state’s Department of Energy Resources would allow the town to install EV charging stations on public properties.
Borg has said the town plans to convert its vehicle fleet to electric in the near future.
In addition to the public sites offered by the town, there are EV charging stations at the town’s municipal electric department on Landry Avenue that are different from the ones installed on the other lots.
There are currently about 30,000 electric and hybrid vehicles on Massachusetts roads.
The Registry of Motor Vehicles even offers a special EV license plate that includes a line drawing of an automobile that ends in a plug. But public charging stations are few and far between.
There are a few at the parking garage at Emerald Square but those are limited to subscribers.
There are a handful of public stations scattered around Plainville, Mansfield and Foxboro and nearby Rhode Island, including some at National Grid utility facilities, Stop & Shops in Pawtucket and East Providence, and a Bank of America in Foxboro.
It’s not clear how many EVs are registered in North Attleboro.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews
