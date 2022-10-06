Electric Car Charging Stations NA
Buy Now

Electric vehicle charging stations stand outside North Attleboro Town Hall.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE/

NORTH ATTLEBORO — It’s no trick but it will be a treat for owners of electric vehicles.

For the rest of October, they will be able to plug into the town’s municipal charging stations for free as part of a month-long assessment of the system.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews