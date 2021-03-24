NORTH ATTLEBORO — Members of the town council wanted to thank Kevin Poirier, but Poirer wanted to thank North Attleboro.
The veteran town and state official was hailed at Monday night’s hybrid council meeting for his half-century of service.
Poirier, 80, has served two thee-year terms as town clerk and announced earlier this month that he would be stepping down when his latest term ends in April.
But, as several councilors noted, his service predates that.
Council President Keith Lapointe read an official resolution that recounted that Poirier had served 23 years in the state Legislature along with service on the school committee and election commission.
He then offered “a huge thank you” for a half-century of service to the town, and called Poirier “a legend.”
Other councilors added their praise. John Simmons called him “a true public servant,” and council Vice President Justin Paré called his terms in office “a historic run.”
Poirier, who said he had probably married about 400 couples during his tenure, called his years of service “a labor of love” and recalled that he had grown up in town, playing baseball at Mason Field and swimming at the World War II Memorial Pool.
He said that when he decided to leave the Legislature to take a job as development director at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, he asked his wife, Betty, about who should succeed him.
“She said, ‘What about me?’ I said, ‘You’re not that crazy.’”
Betty Poirier served in the same seat her husband had occupied until this January when she retired.
“Thank you, North Attleboro, for letting us do what we did,” an emotional Poirier told the councilors.
Under the new town charter, the town clerk is no longer an elected position but is appointed by the town manager.
Town Manager Michael Borg has said the town will begin a search for a successor to Poirier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.