NORTH ATTLEBORO — They called her “Helen,” and she may be in line for a makeover.
She’s the female figure emblazoned on the town seal and, although she doesn’t have an official name, that’s how workers in the town hall knew her for many years.
Monday night, during the town council’s discussion of its goals and priorities for the year, Town Manager Michal Borg broached the subject of updating the seal, which appears on town letterheads and official documents. A large version of the seal hangs in the lobby of town hall.
“Maybe we could look at what makes up the fabric of the community today,” Borg said, noting any changes would have to be submitted to the state Legislature.
The current design of the seal includes a depiction of a red brick factory building, an anvil and a gear wheel — emblematic of the importance of industry in the town’s history. There’s also a plow and a fruit-filled cornucopia, representing agriculture, and what appears to be a river and a mountain range in the background. The town isn’t notably mountainous, although Sunrise Hill in World War I Memorial Park is, at 390 feet above sea level, the highest point in Bristol County.
In the center is the figure of a dark-haired woman clad in white, holding what look like laurel wreaths in her outstretched hands.
Borg said he had tried to find out if the figure was “Columbia,” symbolically representing America. But, he added, “She doesn’t have a name.”
Councilor JoAnn Cathcart, who has served in town hall in various roles over the years, said, “We just used to call her Helen.”
And while “she’s not going to win any beauty contests, I’m kind of used to looking at her,” Cathcart added.
John Simmons, council vice president, said he’d be “wary of changing anything unless we know the history.”
While the council took no immediate action, Borg said he could bring in a person who was familiar with the seal and its background to talk to the body.
During the discussion of priorities, Cathcart, who heads the council’s finance subcommittee, said that one thing she would not be in favor of is spending more money on the LeStage property.
“I’d like to see us raze the property,” she said, and possibly devote more space to recreation.
Partly in the interest of historic preservation, the town spent $2.3 million in 2001 to acquire the 58-acre property, which is home to the four-acre Codding Farm. Some of the site is being used for athletic fields. A community garden has also been tended on the land. A barn damaged by winter storms was pulled down in 2018. The remaining building on the site “is in dire condition,” Cathcart said.
Council President Justin Pare agreed: “The status quo is bad, let’s do something with it.”
Pare said the council is well on its way to meeting many of the goals it set for itself.
“About 70 percent, we have moved forward on,” he said. “Some are at risk, but overall we have made some solid progress.”
A list of the goals and priorities is on the town council page at www.nattleboro.com.
Among those could be a change in the town’s solid waste system, replacing the town trash bags with barrels. Borg said he’s been in contact with Waste Management, the town’s rubbish contractor now in the last year of its current contract, asking “what it would take to convert from the current system to barrels.”