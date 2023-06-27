NORTH ATTLEBORO — The $105.8 million budget for the fiscal year that begins Saturday continues to generate debate among at least some residents.
The budget proposed by Town Manager Michael Borg and approved by the town council calls for eight new positions, half of those police officers.
The budget represents a $3.75 million, or 3.67%, hike over this year’s spending.
Resident Dick Kieltyka raised concerns about the budget at last week’s council meeting as he had done at a previous meeting.
Homeowners are “experiencing greater and greater difficulty paying their real estate tax bills,” he said. “North Attleboro residents have been crying for tax relief for a long time.”
Kieltyka takes exception to the size of the budget, the increase, and several building and equipment expenditures, known as capital items.
He raised questions about the cost of a new playground for Amvet School, for which $450,000 has been set aside.
“I don’t think you’ll find anybody opposed, it’s clearly needed,” Kieltyka said, but added the cost “just seems to be a large number, nearly half a million” and “fiscally unrealistic.”
He pointed out the expenditure passed through five levels of approval: school administration, school committee, town manager, the council’s finance subcommittee, and the council.
Kieltyka also brought up $250,000 earmarked for a pickelball court and skating rink at Mason Field. “What’s the return on taxpayer investment?” he asked.
Along with new lights planned for Community Field, the three projects run over $1 million, Kieltyka said.
He advocated for more money for roadwork.
“The condition of the roads are sorely lacking and need attention,” Kieltyka said, mentioning safety concerns and noting roads are one of the most important residential issues and a top subject of complaints. “I question the priorities.”
Council President Justin Pare and other town officials countered that the town has its priorities in order and is looking out for the best interest of residents.
“No member of the council believes we are prioritizing playground equipment over the safety of roads,” Pare said.
Borg pointed out while the original estimate for the Amvet playground was $500,000 and $450,000 was allocated because the town has to pay prevailing wages and select bidders under state rules, the project is now estimated at around $250,000.
Town DPW employees are helping with the project, the town manager said, also mentioning a new playground at Roosevelt School.
“At a cost of $400,000, we’re getting two playgrounds,” Borg said. “Playground equipment is not inexpensive.”
Pare also said he views it as a positive that expenditures such as the playgrounds have to pass through five levels.
“There was discussion on the votes, an opportunity for the public” to comment, Pare said. “There’s a lot of oversight. Things cost a lot of money. A lot of us balk at costs.”