Tri-County Regional Technical Vocational High School building
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin

 Sun Chronicle file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Local officials say a tax hike may not be needed to pay for a planned new Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School.

During a presentation on the school plans at Monday’s town council meeting, officials said they believe North Attleboro’s payments for the new building can be covered within the regular town budget.