NORTH ATTLEBORO — Local officials say a tax hike may not be needed to pay for a planned new Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School.
During a presentation on the school plans at Monday’s town council meeting, officials said they believe North Attleboro’s payments for the new building can be covered within the regular town budget.
An estimated $280 million facility is planned on the Franklin school site.
North Attleboro sends more students than any of the other 10 Tri-County district towns to the school, and would shoulder more of the building cost.
It has been estimated North’s annual assessments for a 30-year bond could run around $3.1 million.
Council President Justin Pare said a debt exclusion/override from state tax levy limiting Proposition 2 1/2 likely will not be needed to cover the town’s costs.
“The town has a number of options to fund it,” Town Manager Michael Borg said. “I do believe with new growth we will see and forecasted to come in, the town could afford to pay this within the general fund.”
North Attleboro is already planning for its own new high school.
“The timing is terrible from a financial perspective,” Pare said of having to pay for two new schools around the same time.
Tri-County’s new school could be ready by 2027 when the first assessment would be due. The local high school project is in the earlier stages of planning, preparing to enter the study phase. Tri-County is in the schematic design phase, where costs would be more finalized.
North Attleboro is also looking at an estimated $30 million new fire station/headquarters.
Tri-County looked into three options for dealing with its cramped, nearly 50-year-old school, Superintendent-Director Karen Maguire said.
One was to just renovate the existing school, with an estimated cost of $280 million. A second was to renovate with an addition, but that would have cost about $283 million — more than the third and selected option, a new school, she said.
“It’s a great school. I know they provide a wonderful service to North Attleboro,” Pare said of Tri-County, noting his nephews are recent graduates.
An Oct. 24 election is being considered for the Tri-County towns to vote on a new school, and state law limits such an election to four to eight hours. The votes of all the towns would be combined, with a majority deciding the outcome.
“The election window is troubling to me,” Pare said, noting the town’s annual election runs 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. “It seems unfair to have an election of this magnitude for four to eight hours.”
The member towns are able to hold their own elections to decide how to pay for the new school.
Tri-County has just under 1,000 students and 20% of North Attleboro’s high school population goes there, 256 students this year.
The high school, which offers 16 vocational programs, also serves students from The Sun Chronicle towns of Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk and Seekonk.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, attended the meeting along with state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro.
Both are pushing a bill that would provide more state reimbursement for construction of new vocational schools. Maguire noted vocational schools are more expensive than traditional schools.