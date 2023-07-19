NORTH ATTLEBORO — The search is on to find a new principal to oversee North Attleboro Middle School.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The search is on to find a new principal to oversee North Attleboro Middle School.
Brianne Kelleher, who had overseen the school since 2018, was appointed last month as principal of Dighton Middle School.
North Attleboro school officials advertised externally to fill the vacant position and received 16 applications.
“We are interviewing six candidates over the next two days and hope to make an appointment in the near future,” Superintendent John Antonucci said. “We hope to get a great replacement. I’m pretty pleased with the candidate pool.”
The resignation came later than usual for school districts to fill positions for the upcoming school year.
“The timing for this is not great,” Antonucci said.
There is a possibility the post will be filled on an interim basis, the superintendent added.
Kelleher had spent 22 years at the middle school where she progressed through the ranks as a teacher, mentor coordinator, assistant principal, and finally, principal.
At North Attleboro Middle School, Kelleher initiated a successful Learning Recovery program and strengthened social emotional learning. She has a strong background in curriculum assessment and implementation.
“Brianne Kelleher is an exceptional leader, and an even better person,” Antonucci said. “She has dedicated her entire career to the North Attleboro Public Schools, and I know she is excited to challenge herself in a new district. She leaves big shoes to fill, and I wish her the very best.”
The local school district has had to fill a few administrative positions this school year and for next school year.
“The turnover is pretty typical,” Antonucci said.
Reza Sarkarati officially began July 1 as the new principal of Falls Elementary School.
Sarkarati was hired in late March, and had been principal of Saylesville Elementary School in Lincoln since 2012, and from 2007 to 2012 was principal of Coelho Middle School in Attleboro.
