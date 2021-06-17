NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school committee voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a contract for John Antonucci as the town’s new superintendent.
The vote came on the heels of a new published report in which parents criticized his performance as the leader of Duxbury’s schools.
The board did not discuss the details of the contract.
The report, published in the Boston Globe on Thursday, said that more parents had complained about a coach in Duxbury, who has been sued along with the school system, by the parents of a former student he allegedly abused. That former student reportedly took his own life several years later.
When the coach, John Blake, was fired this spring, school officials, including Antonucci, said they had received complaints before but never had enough evidence to take action.
The story said parents “are now pointing to a number of sexual misconduct accusations through the years that they say should’ve sparked more scrutiny by the school.”
Blake has strongly denied the charges.
The story also said that Antonucci — who had two years left in his contract with the Duxbury schools — was selected by North Attleboro earlier this month as the town’s next superintendent “with little public scrutiny on his past leadership.”
Responding to a question via text, Antonucci, 50, said that because of the pending lawsuit, “it would not be appropriate to make further comment on the article.”
But he noted he did go into detail about the district’s response in a statement before the school committee in Duxbury early this spring. In that statement he said, “I need to reiterate that the district took all appropriate steps to investigate this matter and obtain relevant facts and then took proper, legal action in this case.
“The lawsuit’s inference that I or my administration had knowledge of the abuse and did not take action is patently untrue.”
Antonucci, responding to a question on why he had chosen to leave Duxbury at this time, said, “I could not be more excited about the opportunity to join the North Attleboro team.”
He praised the town’s diversity, community spirit and commitment to public education, adding, “It was important for me to land in a community that has core values that align with mine.”
He called North Attlboro “a perfect fit.”
Ethan Hamilton, chairman of the North Attleboro school board, took issue with the claim that Antonucci had not been vetted by his committee.
He would not discuss what was said in interviews with school committee candidates, which were held in closed-door executive sessions, but said in an email, “I was completely satisfied with Dr. Antonucci on all topics we covered including those mentioned in the Globe.”
That included the other scandal that rocked the South Shore community over the spring — the disclosure that the Duxbury High football team had used antisemitic slurs as part of its play calling. An investigation launched by Antonucci resulted in the firing of that team’s coach.
While school committee members did not directly question Antonucci about the issues in Duxbury during his public interview with the full board, he did bring up the topics himself and said dealing with them had made him a better administrator.
Hamilton added, “It is worth noting that everyone in the field of education had the highest praise of Dr. Antonucci.”
Hamilton said he was glad Antonucci had taken the job here and, “I think it’s important we celebrate and welcome his arrival.”
