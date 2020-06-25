NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council has OK’d funding for a new contract with the police department’s command staff that one councilor said will provide raises for a group of officers who have “taken one on the chin” for years.
The new three-year pact affects eight lieutenants and three sergeants and is retroactive to July 2019.
The contract provides for 2.5 percent raises for the first year, decreasing to 1 percent by 2022.
The agreement adds a total of $251,000 to the total cost of the contract, according to council Vice President Justin Paré.
Paré, who also heads the finance subcommittee, told the council’s virtual meeting this week that the finance committee approved funding by a vote of 6-1. This group of officers, he noted, had missed out on raises in the past.
“They’ve taken it on the chin for the last five years,” he said.
Paré admitted that there were “some concerns about the unknowns of state aid,” and that the town “would have to make cuts if it comes in catastrophically low. But that did not impact fairness of this contract.”
Councilor Julie Boyce, while saying she supported the police, voiced concern that if the town was not able to fund the raises it could be in breach of the contract and asked if it could only be a single-year deal.
Councilors approved the contract 7-1, with Boyce dissenting.
In April, councilors approved funding for a new three-year deal with the police patrolmen’s union that they hope will make it more likely that officers will stay with the department.
That contract provides for a 2 percent salary hike this year and 2.5 percent salary hikes for the next two years. The 35 patrolmen covered by the agreement had been working without a contract since July.
That 8-1 vote approved the transfer of $46,000 from the town’s reserve fund to pay for the first year of the agreement, retroactive to July. Boyce was the lone vote against that measure, too.
