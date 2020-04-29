NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town councilors have OK’d a new three-year deal with the police patrolmen’s union that they hope will make it more likely that officers will stay with the department.
The contract provides for a 2 percent salary hike this year and 2.5 percent salary hikes for the next two years. The 35 patrolmen covered by the agreement have been working without a contract since July.
The 8-1 vote on Monday was technically to approve the transfer of $46,000 from the town’s reserve fund to fund the first year of the agreement, retroactive to July. However, as Justin Paré, council vice president, pointed out, the vote also committed the town to the new contract.
“This is a fair contract and a good value for officers and the town,” said Paré. “It provides some level of certainty in uncertain times.”
Paré, who chairs the council’s finance subcommittee, said he was the deciding vote in last week’s 4-3 vote to recommend the new agreement. He said the vote was close because some members were concerned about the state of the town’s finances, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I feel comfortable, personally, we are doing our duty to the town,” he said.
The negotiations on the contract had been going on for some time, heading to state mediation at one point until both sides got back to the bargaining table, council President Keith Lapointe said following the meeting.
The town has had trouble keeping trained officers in the past, Paré said, losing them to nearby communities with higher pay. Turnover was as high as 33 percent some years.
“That costs the town time and money,” Paré said.
The new contract puts a patrolman at the top of the pay scale at just over $62,000 this year.
Citing her own fiscal concerns, Councilor Julie Boyce asked if the contract could be put off for a year or its term limited to just one year.
“Now is not the time to do it,” she said.
That, however, would mean going back to the negotiating table, other councilors pointed out.
Boyce’s was the lone vote in opposition.
