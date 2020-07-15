NORTH ATTLEBORO — After years of delay, the town has finally approved a tax break for an auto dealer who wants to move his business from Rhode Island to Route 1.
Balise Auto Group, which owns Majestic Honda in Lincoln, R.I, originally went before selectmen in 2017 to express interest in moving the dealership to the empty lots at 849 South Washington St., the former home of Pride Dodge.
This week, the town council gave a unanimous OK to property tax relief that will allow the project — which includes $10.5 million in construction and dozens of new jobs — to move ahead.
A tax increment financing plan, or TIF, will give Balise a break on taxes for the site for the first year. That will gradually be reduced year by year until the company will pay the full tax assessment.
Currently, according to Town Manager Michael Borg, the town is collecting $71,000 in annual taxes on the property. Even with the break, the town will still be collecting an additional $25,000 in the first year of the TIF, council President Keith Lapointe noted.
The council’s finance subcommittee had already given its endorsement to the plan.
The original TIF request had won the OK of the old Representative Town Meeting before the new town charter was adopted. But the agreement was then delayed by a legal dispute between the dealership and the property owners, a dispute that attorney Ed Casey, lawyer for Balise, said was now resolved.
While the town has relatively few similar TIF agreements, designed to attract new business from out of state, several town officials said the new dealership was “a good fit” for the property on Route 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.