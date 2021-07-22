NORTH ATTLEBORO — A group of parents is pressing to ensure masks are optional when local students head back to school in the fall.
And while members of the school committee didn’t directly address the matter Monday night, they will take up the wider issue of COVID-19 safety protocols at a special meeting at the end of August.
Parent Karen Malcomson, 49 Fieldstone Lane, told the committee at its regular Monday meeting that, while masks are currently optional under current state guidelines, “many parents were worried that the powers that be could flip” on the policy.
Students were required to wear masks when in class and on school buses last year.
She said she had collected “over 350 signatures” from other parents and high school students asking the committee to vote on the policy.
Malcomson cited what she said were harmful effects masks had on children and said “fearmongering in the media” had made it “hard to discern facts from fiction.”
She urged committee members to do their own research on the topic. If they didn’t, she asked, how can we trust you with our children?”
“Many of us have looked into hiring a civil rights attorney if needed. We know our rights and are willing to protect our children,” she said.
She also described what she said was her own experience with the COVID-19 virus, explaining she was helped by an alternative therapy.
Malcomson also appeared at last month’s school board session to complain about children being forced to wear masks in school, saying that “keeping kids airways covered in 90-degree heat is child abuse.”
At that meeting, she also took aim at “critical race theory,” a controversial subject that seeks to reexamine attitudes towards racism and how it’s addressed in academic settings.
Two other parents spoke in support of Malcomson during the public comment session of Monday night’s meeting.
Merideth Conrad, 97 Calvin Road, said her son, who will be a junior next year, had complained that wearing a face mask made it difficult to understand teachers and other students.
Gregory St. Lawrence, 109 Donald Tenant Circle, said the debate over mask mandates had “become very political,” but wanted the school committee to take a stand “as a stopgap” on changing government mandates
Currently, the state Education Department does not plan to require students or staff to wear masks in school. Mask wearing during summer school programs is optional.
(On Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker said his administration does not intend to change mask policies for schools although a group of legislators, including state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, is calling for him to revive the mask mandate in schools in light of a spike in coronavirus cases in the state. Rausch represents some of The Sun Chronicle area on Beacon Hill.)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance allows for local states, cities and other agencies to set their own rules, although it encourages masking in certain settings, including schools, for anyone 2 or older who has not been fully vaccinated.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended that children be masked when classes resume. However, in a statement issued earlier this week, state education officials said, “At this time, all health and safety guidance including masking and physical distancing will be lifted. We will collaborate with the Department of Public Health to issue any additional health and safety recommendations over the summer should they become necessary.”
School committee members decided not to refer the mask issue to their policy subcommittee. Jim McKenna said he didn’t want to “handcuff” incoming Superintendent John Antonucci — who officially starts Aug. 1 — to a hard and fast policy.
Instead, Chairman Ethan Hamilton said, the board will “hopefully have more guidance from the state” closer to the start of the school year and will meet in late August to take up the issue. It will also give members more time to research the topic, he said.
In other business, the board approved the hiring of Lincoln Lynch, a Norton resident, as interim business manager for the district. Lynch has served in a variety of education posts, including a stint as assistant superintendent in Mansfield and 13 years as superintendent in Walpole. He will fill in for David Flynn, who recently announced his retirement, while a permanent replacement is sought.
