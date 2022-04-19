NORTH ATTLEBORO — What do 400 students do at recess?
A group of parents at Amvet Boulevard Elementary School would like to answer that question.
The 62-year-old school has plenty of open space but that space doesn’t include a playground — the kind with swings, slides and climbing equipment that let its preteen population burn off some excess energy between classes.
That could be about to change.
“One or two parents got together to formulate a playground committee,” says Cari Orsi, president of the group. The goal is to raise $200,000 by the end of this school year, and the effort is off to a good start.
The committee presented the school board with a check for $10,000 earlier this month after only starting fundraising in mid-March.
Committee member Andrea Eagan, who has a third- and fifth-grader at the school, says the committee is aiming to purchase what equipment it can by the fall of 2023 and build an inclusive play structure that can support a large group of students.
Orsi says they have a slate of fundraising events scheduled for the spring and summer, including a yard sale May 21, a food truck night June 16 and other events for children.
Efforts will include targeting Amvet families, some community-based fundraising and outside grants. One mother has experience in grant writing, Orsi says.
It’s not the only skill set the committee can call on. Orsi, whose two sons are students at Amvet, has a civil engineering background (as does her husband) and has worked on playground spaces in the past.
Sadly, Amvet’s new playground can’t be shared with Roosevelt Avenue Elementary, even though the school campuses are next to one another. Orsi notes there’s a 20-foot difference in elevation, making handicapped access between the two a major hurdle.
The committee’s website, amvetplays.org, has links for those who wish to donate and volunteer for the effort. They can also visit the project’s Facebook page amvetplaygroundproject.