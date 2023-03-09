NORTH ATTLEBORO — While many elementary schools have playgrounds for children to enjoy during recess and after school, students at Roosevelt Avenue Elementary School have had to find ways to have fun mostly on their own.
Parents and teachers are trying to change that, launching a fundraising campaign to get enough money to build a playground.
A kickoff fundraiser is being held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Angle Tree Brewery at 45 Elm St.
The school has never had a playground, and its absence is clear.
“The children only have a blacktop area to play on,” said Stacy Blaisdell, co-chairwoman of the Roosevelt Avenue Parent Teacher Group that is spearheading the campaign for a playground.
The school has equipment such as balls and hula hoops for recess.
However, “there have been far too many scrapes on my child alone from playing on the blacktop that a padded-ground play structure would solve,” Blaisdell said.
Principal Jeannine Magliocco and RAPTG were looking into construction costs and received a quote for $200,000 right before the pandemic hit.
“We are ramping up efforts again,” Blaisdell said. “Now that Amvet has secured their playground funding, Roosevelt is the last elementary school in town without a playground.”
The parent-teacher organization had a booth at Downtown North Attleboro Night that raised $500.
“But Angle Tree will be our first large scale fundraising event,” Blaisdell said.
Angle Tree will have a food truck, there will be raffles, and $1 of every pint sold will go to the playground fund.
Additional fundraisers are expected.
“After Friday’s event, we would like to plan an event toward the end of the school year when weather is nicer,” Blaisdell said.
No surprise given inflation and supply chain issues, the $200,000 quote to build the playground is outdated.
“I am working with the vendor to get an updated quote,” Blaisdell said. “I am expecting that amount to increase with the rise in material prices over the past few years.”
The group has also reached out to state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, and Town Manager Michael Borg to see if state or town funding would be available.
The playground is planned for an open field on school grounds. Blaisdell said she is working on getting initial drawings for the structure.
The school has about 250 students.