Roosevelt School Playground
Those working toward building a playground at Roosevelt Avenue Elementary School in North Attleboro include Sarah Hackett, Marisa Allen, school Principal Jeannine Magliocco and Stacy Blaisdell.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — While many elementary schools have playgrounds for children to enjoy during recess and after school, students at Roosevelt Avenue Elementary School have had to find ways to have fun mostly on their own.

Parents and teachers are trying to change that, launching a fundraising campaign to get enough money to build a playground.