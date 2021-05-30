Although the rain and winds buffeted the flags, the hands of the Color Guard members that held them kept a secure grip during Saturday morning’s Memorial Day service at North Attleboro’s Barrows Park.
In anticipation of the inclement weather, two tents were set up in the park, where a sizable number of people gathered for the brief but poignant holiday observation.
And while those in attendance were damp and chilled, a sense of honor and respect could still be felt.
Retired Sgt. Heath Hobson, one of the keynote speakers, briefly joked about the spring weather, but was serious in his pride at the notable turnout, given the weather conditions.
“It’s beautiful because of all of you who came out to remember all those who sacrificed (for our country),” Hobson said.
A year earlier, many Memorial Day services in the area were drastically scaled down, or canceled altogether when the country was in the throes of the pandemic.
But now that the state’s coronavirus regulations and restrictions have been relaxed, the joy of being able to gather together to honor the country’s fallen was palpable.
Veterans Agent Rebecca Jennings was the Master of Ceremonies.
Among the other dignitaries and guest speakers was Caster Salemi, the town’s oldest war veteran, who will be celebrating his 99th birthday in June.
Salemi served in the U.S. Army during World War II, landing on the island of Luzon in the Philippines in 1945. He was honorably discharged in February 1946 with a rank of T4 sergeant.
Unfortunately, 10 percent of Salemi’s battalion did not survive the invasion of the west coast of Luzon.
“We had a very, very strong bond. I miss them,” Salemi said. “I’m here to pay my respects.”
Another keynote speaker was Steve Travers, a North Attleboro native who retired from the U.S. Army at the rank of command sergeant major.
Travers called the guests’ attention to Jordan Scanlon, 19, of North Attleboro, who had come to Barrows Park to play “Taps” during the previous year’s Memorial Day, even though there was no event planned due to the pandemic.
Travers also urged guests to take time to remember the fallen soldiers, not just on Memorial Day, but on other days throughout the year as they go about their business around town where various memorials stand.
“It’s so easy to take for granted these memorials we have in town; it’s what makes us human,” Travers said. “It only takes a moment of celebration and gratitude.”
In keeping with the tradition of the town’s Memorial Day service, recently retired town clerk Kevin Poirier, a former state representative, read “Logan’s Order,” also known as General Order No. 11, written by Gen. John A. Logan in May 1868.
Logan’s Memorial Day Order reads, in part, “We should guard their graves with sacred vigilance ... let no vandalism of avarice of neglect, no ravages of time, testify to the present or the coming generations that we have forgotten, as a people, the cost of free and undivided republic.”
