NORTH ATTLEBORO — Residents who want drinking water free of PFAS chemicals can now get it free, 24 hours a day.
The town’s water division opened a water kiosk in January, originally with limited hours, at the public works department headquarters at 49 Whiting St.
It was built using a $150,000 state grant and is primarily for people in vulnerable groups, including women who are pregnant or nursing, children under a year old or those with compromised immune systems. However, it has been open to all North Attleboro and Plainville residents.
On Thursday, the division announced the kiosk would be open 24 hours a day, seven days per week.
In it’s announcement, the division said, “There is no limit on the amount of water that can be taken, but please be mindful of others who may be waiting.”
The kiosk will be monitored by cameras and “the town will prosecute any persons who intentionally damage the kiosk or attempt to enter the rest of the Water Department property,” the announcement said.
The kiosk will remain open until the town’s water system meets state regulation for PFAS. Construction is beginning on a filter system for the Adamsdale Well where the chemicals were detected in testing last year.
The town hopes to have the new system running before this summer.
Plainville gets some of its drinking water from North Attleboro.
PFAS are man-made chemicals used in a variety of industrial and consumer goods, including rain gear, certain pesticides, carpeting and even makeup. Regulators began phasing them out 20 years ago in the United States but they still may be found in products from overseas.
They are suspected of affecting fetal development and possibly increasing the risk of some cancers.
A notice was placed on the town’s DPW website and letters were sent to water system customers in late July last year, notifying them that PFAS levels above those allowed by state regulators had been found in tests of the town’s water.
Some 60 communities are in situations similar to North Attleboro’s, including Attleboro, Foxboro and Mansfield.
North Attleboro is getting a $4.5 million loan from the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust to upgrade its Adamsdale Well to bring levels of PFAS chemicals below state-approved levels, according to Mark Hollowell, public works director. It was one of only three towns in the state to receive the loans.
A dozen water systems in Massachusetts are getting state grants totaling approximately $1.3 million to address elevated PFAS levels. North Attleboro’s share will be $150,000. And the town has received $250,000 in design grants from the state.
Residents are asked to call 508-695-7790 with questions.