NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council has unanimously selected Community Paradigm Associates of Plymouth to help it with hiring a town manager to run the government.
The firm offered the lowest price among the five companies that expressed interest, but councilors said they also liked it because it was the most specific about involving citizens in the selection process.
Council President Keith Lapointe said Tuesday that Community Paradigm also came with the recommendation of town human resource director Cathy Calicchia, who had talked to her colleagues in other towns who used them.
He also said the firm has national and regional experience and said it would reach out to “passive candidates,” in other words, managers who are not aggressive in looking for a new job but would make strong candidates.
Calicchia will draw up a contract with Community Paradigm and the council will consider approving it at its Sept. 11 meeting.
The search process is expected to take 12 to 18 weeks.
Councilors have said the selection of a town manager is the most important decision they will make because the person hired will greatly determine the success of the new form of government that was adopted with a town charter.
The charter eliminated the board of selectmen as the executive branch and created a strong town manager position with power over hiring, firing, budgeting, and other day-to-day operations.
Former Town Administrator Michael Gallagher has been performing the role of acting town manager since the charter took effect July 1.
