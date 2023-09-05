North Attleboro, Plainville and Wrentham are poised to recognize Purple Heart recipients by becoming Purple Heart communities.
"Soon there will be Purple Heart Town signs on the roads leading into our respective communities, and we’d like to show our support for those whose sacrifices led to the freedoms we enjoy today," said Stephen Travers, veterans services director for the towns.
Purple Heart medals are awarded to military personnel who are wounded or killed in action.
The Purple Heart Town idea came from North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg, a former U.S. Army Colonel, and more recently Wrentham Town Administrator Kevin Sweet and that town's assistant town administrator, Greg Enos.
"I added Plainville to the effort, because I support all three towns," Travers said. "I’ve worked with the Mass Chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart on this and hope to get three more towns in the Commonwealth identified as supporters of our veterans with Purple Hearts."
A signed proclamation from Wrentham has already been obtained, with the other two towns expected to follow shortly.
At last week's town council meeting in North Attleboro, Borg informed councilors of the plans for the town to be designated a Purple Heart Community.
The move will "demonstrate the town is willing and supportive of veterans, particularly those killed in action," Borg said.
Borg pointed out North Attleboro has a number of veterans monuments and becoming a Purple Heart Community would present an educational opportunity.
He noted economic development coordinator Lyle Pirnie is a Purple Heart recipient and council President Justin Pare said his father is as well.
There is a small cost for signs, about $50 each.
Plainville’s select board is scheduled to address the subject at its meeting Sept. 25.
"We’re reaching out to all recipients of the Purple Heart Medal," Travers said, noting there is no national database for such recipients.
Contact Travers to let him know if you’re interested in being recognized. He may be reached at 508-699-0100, Ext. 2582.