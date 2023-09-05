Purple Heart sign

A  ‘Purple Heart’ sign in Foxboro

North Attleboro, Plainville and Wrentham are poised to recognize Purple Heart recipients by becoming Purple Heart communities.

"Soon there will be Purple Heart Town signs on the roads leading into our respective communities, and we’d like to show our support for those whose sacrifices led to the freedoms we enjoy today," said Stephen Travers, veterans services director for the towns.