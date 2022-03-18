Three of the candidates for the North Attleboro School Committee will face off for a televised live debate March 28 on North TV, the local cable access station.
Candidates in Plainville’s three contested races will go head-to-head March 30 for a debate also on North TV.
North Attleboro’s April 5 annual election features only one contest, a four-way race for two three-year terms on the school board.
Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby and WARA’s Paul Healy will ask questions of political newcomer Charles Dobre-Badobre and incumbents Ethan Hamilton and John Costello for the 7 p.m. session. Former school committee member and selectman David Chee will be unable to attend the debate, the station announced.
The forum will be held at the North Attleboro Police Station and cablecast live on North TV’s Education Channel: Comcast channel 9 and Verizon channel 22. It will also be streamed live on education.northtv.net.
Candidates in Plainville’s three contested races in its April 4 election will square off at Plainville Town Hall two nights later.
Joseph Cronin IV and Gregory Wehmeyer, running for a one-year term on the King Philip Regional School Committee, will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Candidates for Plainville School Committee will debate at 7:15 p.m. Steven Albert, Justin Alexander and Sarah Cronin are seeking one of the two three-year seats available. Alexander was appointed to fill a vacant position last year.
The race for one three-year seat on the select board will conclude the evening; incumbent Brian Kelly and challenger Sherrill Minch will face off at 8 p.m.
Healy and Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia will be the panelists for the Plainville debates.
North TV Executive Director Peter Gay will moderate all of the forums.
The “One-on-One with the Candidates Special” featuring Gay’s interviews with all 11 candidates and the forums will be replayed on North TV’s Government Channel: Comcast channel 98 and Verizon channel 23 and Plainville Channel: Comcast channel 8 beginning March 25 and run through the close of polls on election night in each town.