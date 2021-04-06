NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters battled for three hours Monday to extinguish a large, fast-moving brush fire in woods off Mount Hope Street, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
Firefighters were dispatched about 5:15 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls about the fire, about 100 feet from behind Ledges Condominiums, Coleman said Tuesday.
All on-duty local firefighters and apparatus responded along with Plainville firefighters.
They were able to put out the wind-whipped fire before it reached the town landfill, according to the chief.
The fire burned about three acres and no one was injured.
Off-duty personnel also responded to the scene and covered the town’s three stations with Foxboro and Attleboro firefighters.
The cause of the fire is not known, though a clearing in the woods was found with some broken bottles where there may have been a campfire, Coleman said.
Area fire officials have been concerned all spring about brush fires because of the lack of rain.
“It’s been a dry season so far,” Coleman said.
Rain is not in the forecast until Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
Firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Mansfield Emergency Management Agency.
Coleman said the agency has a rehabilitation unit that delivered water and juice on all-terrain vehicles to firefighters working in different areas of the blaze.
