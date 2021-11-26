PLAINVILLE -- Firefighters freed a trapped woman Friday morning after her car crashed in shallow water in the Ten Mile River, ending up on its roof.
The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. off Cooney Avenue at the North Attleboro line.
The victim, who was in her 60s, was freed from her vehicle in about 10 minutes by firefighters using power cutting tools, officials said.
The car overturned in shallow water, near where the river flows into Whiting’s Pond in North Attleboro.
The woman was conscious and alert when rescue officials arrived, North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
She was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with injuries that were not life threatening, according to Coleman.
The woman was traveling from Moran Street in North Attleboro and went off the road where it turns into Cooney Avenue, just prior to a sharp curve, officials said.
Police and fire officials from Plainville and North Attleboro responded to the crash.
The cause was under investigation by police.
