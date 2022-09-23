Business was slower late Friday morning at the popular JD’s Restaurant in downtown North Attleboro, a day after officials issued a warning to boil tap water because testing revealed bacteria in water supplies going into a North Attleboro treatment plant and hours before it would be lifted late Friday afternoon following testing that showed the bacteria had cleared.

“It’s slower than it should be," said owner John Wilson. "It hurts business, but what are you going to do? It’s the same with COVID. But COVID was worse than this.”

