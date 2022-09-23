Business was slower late Friday morning at the popular JD’s Restaurant in downtown North Attleboro, a day after officials issued a warning to boil tap water because testing revealed bacteria in water supplies going into a North Attleboro treatment plant and hours before it would be lifted late Friday afternoon following testing that showed the bacteria had cleared.
“It’s slower than it should be," said owner John Wilson. "It hurts business, but what are you going to do? It’s the same with COVID. But COVID was worse than this.”
Workers were making sure to boil water for cooking and making coffee and tea.
But that was fine with regular customer Bill Reardon.
“Coffee’s good,” Reardon said, raising his cup of java.
Reardon, who owns Bill Reardon HVAC-R in North Attleboro, said he comes to the restaurant four of the days it is open for business.
“It’s a local business. You’ve got to support your local business. I’m a local business owner,” Reardon said.
At Bill’s Pizza on Elm Street, near the North Attleboro town center, driver Cliff Sauerlinder just came back from delivering pizzas and said it was too early to tell about the effect on business.
“We’re doing the best you can. That’s all you can do,” Sauerlinder said, adding that he was making deliveries at the normal pace so far.
At Tasty’s Bagels, Cold Treats and More on Taunton Street in Plainville near Route 1, manager Nathan Sem said it was busier than usual Friday because many other coffee shops, like the Starbucks next door, decided to close.
“It’s been stressful but more productive,” Sem said. “Business has been better than a usual Friday. We’ve seen more new faces.”
When North Attleboro and Plainville officials issued the warning to boil tap water Thursday, the shop brewed coffee and ice tea from bottled water brought in from its Norton shop.
There was a good supply of five gallon water jugs on hand Friday to comply with health regulations. Tasty’s is also using bagged ice.
A sign on Starbucks in the plaza next door to Tasty’s said the store was closed until further notice due to the boil water advisory.
Other coffee chains in the two towns, like Dunkin and Honey Dew, were also closed.
Meanwhile, business owners and residents got the update they were waiting for just after 4 p.m. Friday when North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg and Plainville Town Manager Brian Noble announce the water supply was safe.
"We would like to thank our residents for their cooperation and understanding since the boil water order was issued," Borg said. "We assure our residents that the water has been thoroughly tested and has been deemed safe for public use."
North Attleboro and Plainville water officials said Thursday they issued the boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution after lab tests in town water revealed the presence of E. coli and total coliform bacteria in the raw water coming out of the Plainville No. 4 well Wednesday night. Tests of treated water coming out of the plant were negative.
On Thursday, traffic was heavy at water distribution sites at the North Attleboro Department of Public Works facility on Smith Street and the Plainville DPW Yard on West Bacon Street. However, there were no traffic issues Friday early afternoon at either site.
