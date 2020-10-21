Police are investigating the keying of the letters “KKK” on cars in North Attleboro and Plainville over the last several days.
A woman named Abigail Rajadurai said in a social media post her car was keyed sometime between 4 and 8:30 p.m. Monday while it was parked at Fashion Crossing on Route 1 in North Attleboro.
She urged anyone who may have seen anything to contact police.
“This is very scary for me and my family,” Rajadurai said in her Facebook post.
Attempts to reach her by The Sun Chronicle were unsuccessful.
The post was shared 89 times by Wednesday morning and received over 140 comments, including from Plainville residents reporting similar crimes. KKK stands for the white supremacist group Ku Klux Klan.
Police say it is not known whether the crimes are related.
North Attleboro Police Chief John Reilly said detectives are trying to determine whether there is any video surveillance in the area that could help identify a suspect.
“We’re investigating to the fullest of our capabilities. Every single stone will be unturned,” Reilly said.
Tiffany Santiago of Plainville told The Sun Chronicle Wednesday night her Jeep also vandalized with a KKK carving.
Santiago said she has cameras and on Wednesday submitted the footage to Plainville police of a suspect and their vehicle, which was red.
Plainville Lt. James Floyd said police are investigating incidents involving more than a half-dozen victims who live in apartments in the Messenger Street and Taunton Street areas.
“There is no indication that anyone’s race or ethnicity has been targeted. The victims are from all races,” he said.
Floyd said police do not know exactly when the incidents occurred. One Plainville resident said on social media that it happened between Friday night and Monday morning.
Floyd said anyone who sees anything suspicious in their neighborhoods should call police immediately.
