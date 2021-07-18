NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro/Plainville Rotary Club held its first fall festival in 2020 and planned to make it an annual event.
The coronavirus pandemic had other ideas.
This year, the club will try again, from noon to 5 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Elks Club on Bullfinch Street.
Club officials still hope it can be a yearly event and will grow.
While the club had to cancel last year’s festival, this year’s looks to be full of activity.
Organizers say there will be live music, craft beer, a martial arts display, face painting, barbecue, raffles and a cornhole tournament with a cash prize.
