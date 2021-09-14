NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro/Plainville Rotary Club will hold its fall festival Sunday with live music, craft beer, a martial arts display, face painting, barbecue, raffles and a cornhole tournament with a cash prize.
The band Rhode Noize will play, Boy Scouts will be making s'mores, the North Attleboro Cultural Council will be doing a craft and there will be pumpkin decorating, as well.
The event is from noon to 5 p.m. at the Elks Club on Bullfinch Street.
While the club had to cancel last year’s festival due to COVID-19, club officials still hope it can be a yearly event and will grow. The festival started in 2019.
While Sunday’s event will be outside, unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear masks, and there will be plenty of hand sanitizer available.
