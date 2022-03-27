Two former state representatives have been named winners of the “Outstanding Citizens” award by the North Attleboro & Plainville Rotary Club.
They just happen to be husband and wife, too.
Kevin Poirier served 23 years as a state representative and held the post of assistant minority leader for three years on Beacon Hill before stepping down in 1999 to take the job of development director at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was also town clerk in North Attleboro for two terms before retiring last year. After he stepped down, his wife Betty served for 10 terms in the House before retiring last year.
After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the Rotary brought back its awards, including those for “Distinguished Citizen,” honoring five individuals who have illustrated by their actions the Rotary Club’s motto of “Service Above Self.” The awards were presented earlier this week at Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville.
Any resident could nominate a person for an award. Final approval was by the Rotary’s board of directors.
Other winners included:
- Mikayler Patch, a North Attleboro resident and basketball star at Norton High School who has committed to playing for Elms College in the fall as Outstanding Youth. During the pandemic, Patch made hundreds of colorful face masks for friends, family and those on the front lines and also painted more than 100 rocks with colorful designs and feel-good messages that she has left around the area.
- Carol Hood, a veteran volunteer at the North Attleboro Council on Aging, as Outstanding Senior
- The nurses of the North Attleboro School District as Outstanding Public Employees. They include: Melissa Badger (the town’s lead nurse), Erin Weeman, Shannon McKeon, Anne Sandland, Abby LeCompte, Brenda Pilozzi, Kerri Gaudette, Joanne MacDonald, Darlene Giusti, Stephanie Logan, Christine Walls, Donna Ciccolella, Kelli Juergens, Sandy Thom, Nicole DeVellis and Susan Coady.
- Elizabeth Shofield, a fifth-grade teacher at Roosevelt Avenue Elementary School in North Attleboro, as Outstanding Educator.
North Attleboro Superintendent of Schools John Antonucci said in a statement, “On behalf of an entire appreciative district, I congratulate Elizabeth and our school nurses on their awards. One is a perfect example of a group of healthcare professionals who stepped up and cared for our students in extraordinary ways, and the other is a passionate teacher who makes a difference in her students’ lives every day. I can’t think of more deserving recipients for the Outstanding Public Employee and Outstanding Educator awards.”