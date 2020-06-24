NORTH ATTLEBORO — A few weeks after a vigil in support of the Black Lives Matter movement caught local officials by surprise, the town and the young organizers are planning another one this weekend.
Town Council President Keth Lapointe told council members at their virtual meeting this week that the vigil will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at North Attleboro Middle School, and will be open to all.
Lapointe said he and Councilor Darius Gregory met with the former high school students who organized the original rally and asked them to do another event.
“Mr. Gregory and I promised we would participate,” Lapointe said.
Town Manager Michael Borg said the police and school department helped to coordinate use of the field and parking lot. “It will be a well-run event,” he said.
