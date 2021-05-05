NORTH ATTLEBORO — Residents over 60 who want to take part in the town’s Senior Tax Work Off Program can attend a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, hosted by the senior center.
This meeting is only for those applying for the program, which allows eligible homeowners to take $750 off their property taxes in exchange for working in a town department for 55.5 hours during the 15-week period between July 12 and Oct. 22. That averages out to approximately 3.7 hours per week. This year there will be 20 participants.
According to the senior center, program applicants must be 60 or older as of Jan. 1 of this year, and be a homeowner and live in the property on which the taxes are paid. All applicants must fill out a CORI (Criminal Offender Record Information) request form; a W-4 form; and provide a copy of their driver’s license and a current property tax bill. New applicants must also fill out an I-9 (proof of authorization to work in the United States) and provide a copy of their passport or birth certificate.
Those who plan to attend the virtual meeting should call 508-699-0131 and provide their name and email address. If there are any available slots left after all first time participants are placed, then it will be opened for those who participated in the past, the center says.
