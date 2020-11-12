NORTH ATTLEBORO — It involves taxes, valuations of various types of property and math — a whole lot of math.
But, as local officials have made clear, the annual tax classification hearing is one of the most consequential decisions the town council will make this year.
It’s important enough that Adam Scanlon, newly elected state representative, will delay his planned resignation from the council to participate in the Nov. 23 session.
And it will be long enough that Town Council President Keith Lapointe won agreement from his fellow councilors at Monday’s online meeting to start their Nov. 23 meeting a half hour early, at 6:30 p.m.
That will allow the council to take care of housekeeping matters before the posted public hearing. (He had proposed starting at 6 p.m. but not all members of the council could accommodate that change.)
North Attleboro, like most communities, sets a tax rate every year. The numbers are based on a formula that includes what the town’s total assessed value is and the tax levy, set by law at 2.5 percent. The tax rate is expressed in dollars per $1,000 of assessed value.
Some communities charge all properties at the same rate. Others charge different rates based on what the land is used for. That’s what North Attleboro has done for the past couple of years.
The town’s current tax rate is $14.35 per $1,000 for residential properties and $17.56 for commercial and industrial land.
Town Manager Michael Borg pointed out to the council that the local rate is among the lowest in the area among communities that charge dual rates.
Attleboro, for example, has a residential rate of $14.56 and a commercial/industrial rate of $21.09. Wrentham’s residential rate is lower at $14.25 but its commercial rate is $18.39. Mansfield’s rates are the immediate area’s highest with a $15.36/$21.60 split.
Dual rates can be controversial because they are seen as placing an extra burden on businesses and discouraging development. But they are popular with homeowners for keeping their tax bills lower.
Lapointe said setting the rate “is one of the more impactful decisions we make.”
Borg noted that officials were working to get all the data needed to councilors by the end of this week “so you will be able to make an informed vote on the 23rd.”
That night, the council will go through a raft of figures, including the total valuation of properties in town. The board of assessors will present its figures for a split rate. Lapointe noted, “they will not make a recommendation but they will present us the data.”
The rate does not become official until it is certified by the state.
The town has maintained separate rates for homes and businesses since 2018, after voters approved a large tax increase. Officials had promised the dual system to mitigate the impact of the increase.
The current dual rate means about 18 percent of the tax burden is shifted from homeowners to businesses, the same as the year before.
