NORTH ATTLEBORO — Instead of saying “Fill it up,” drivers will soon be able to say, “Charge it up” — to themselves, of course — when the town installs charging stations for electronic vehicles.
Under a $133,000 grant from the state’s Department of Energy Resources, the town will install EV charging stations in the parking lot at the town hall, the public parking lot on Church Street and at North Attleboro High School by early next year.
“When we saw the announcement about the grant in December 2020,” Town Manager Michael Borg said in an email, “we seized the opportunity. I make the assumption that every community saw the same information that we did.”
The town got the nod, thanks to the efforts of Peter Schiffman, manager of the municipal electric department and Lyle Pirnie, economic development director.
They “reached out to the grant coordinator and asked a number of clarifying questions,” Borg says.
“I believe this gave us a leg up as we believed we had some insight into what the state was looking for.”
There are about 30,000 electric and hybrid vehicles on Massachusetts roads.
The Registry of Motor Vehicles even offers a special EV license plate that includes a line drawing of a automobile that ends in a plug. But public charging stations are few and far between.
There are a few at the parking garage at Emerald Square, but those are limited to subscribers, and one at the electric department headquarters on Landry Avenue.
There are a handful of public stations scattered around Plainville, Mansfield and Foxboro and nearby Rhode Island, including some at National Grid utility facilities.
It’s not clear how many EVs are registered in North Attleboro, although adding such alternative fuel vehicles to the town’s own fleet has been discussed.
Borg says the town is trying to get figures from the registry on EVs. “I have seen them driving in town and we are looking at procuring electric vehicles for Town use as well in the very near future,” Borg says.
The town is currently in the midst of selecting a contractor for the job.
“We are in the final stages of that selection and notification right now,” Borg says.
The metered stations will be open to the public and Borg says discussions are underway on whether or to charge private customers for the service.
“Right now we are on track to have the charging stations operational in January of next year,” Borg says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.