NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is poised to go from a pay-as-you-throw trash program to a trash cart program, just as neighboring Plainville is doing.
The change is planned for the new budget year beginning July 1, which is when a new five-year trash contract is expected to begin.
Town council members are scheduled to vote on the contract at their meeting Wednesday, at which time more details will be revealed.
Under the program, households would be receiving 35-gallon carts in July for regular trash, and they would be lifted into a truck with automated arms.
As it now stands, residents throw away trash in plastic bags they purchase — either town bags or bags with a purchased tag attached. Recyclables go in special bins and that will continue.
Under the new program, Waste Management would still be the trash hauler.
The contract for trash and recyclables collection and disposal is paid for through the Solid Waste Enterprise Account which is funded by user fees.
Council members are also set to vote on transferring $425,038 from the Solid Waste Retained Earnings account for the purchase of the trash carts.
Town Manager Michael Borg said significant reimbursement is expected from the state.
The two requests were referred last week by the council to its finance subcommittee, which will give a recommendation to the full council Wednesday.
The town’s public works department and board of public works are heavily involved with the trash program.