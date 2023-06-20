NA Town Trash Bag
Buy Now

North Attleboro town trash bags like this one would be replaced with trash carts under a new program.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is poised to go from a pay-as-you-throw trash program to a trash cart program, just as neighboring Plainville is doing.

The change is planned for the new budget year beginning July 1, which is when a new five-year trash contract is expected to begin.