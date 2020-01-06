NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police responding to a medical emergency ended up apprehending a Level 3 sex offender wanted for failing to register with authorities.
The suspect, John E. Marvin, 54, was hospitalized Monday at Sturdy Memorial Hospital following his arrest about 9 p.m. Saturday, according to prosecutors.
Marvin was expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court, when prosecutors planned to ask a judge to revoke his bail.
Police were called to the Knights Inn on Route 1 for a man passed out face down outside a room. Officers arrived and found Marvin bleeding from a cut on his nose and lip in addition to suffering a shoulder injuries, according to court records.
Police found no witnesses after interviewing other motel guests and said they suspect Marvin may have tripped and fallen due to alcohol intoxication.
He is classified by the state as a Level 3 sex offender, or someone most at risk to commit more sex crimes.
He was convicted in 1994 of rape of a child with force and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14, according to the state Sex Offender Registry Board. He served time in jail for the crimes, according to court records.
Marvin, a former Norwood man who police say is now homeless, is wanted on four separate warrants for failing to appear in court on charges of failing to register as a sex offender. He is also wanted on a new warrant in Dedham District Court on the same charge.
The oldest case was filed in 2017 in Roxbury District Court, according to court records.
In addition, North Attleboro police have charged him with failing to register.
Police say he has been a guest at the motel since Christmas.
