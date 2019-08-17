NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman is facing charges she was driving drunk when she led police on a four-mile, slow-speed chase along Route 1 and hit two police cruisers before she was stopped and arrested in a Plainville apartment complex parking lot.
The driver, Deborah L. Ruzzo, 60, of Lincoln, R.I., is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to stop for police and three related charges.
She was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital following her arrest Thursday night and faces arraignment in Attleboro District Court at a later date.
Police were notified about 9:40 p.m. Thursday that a suspected drunken driver was traveling into North Attleboro on Route 120 after failing to stop for police in Lincoln and Cumberland.
Officers Justin Connolly and Anthony Lopez spotted the car, a 2019 BMW, on Route 1 near Draper Avenue and attempted to stop it, according to police.
The pursuit continued north on Route 1 at speeds of between 25 and 35 mph with little traffic on the highway at the time, police said.
Officer Gary Maitland deployed “stop sticks,” devices with spikes to flatten tires, on Route 1 near Jay Street, where the highway is divided. Ruzzo drove over the spikes and continued to drive with three flat tires, police said.
The chase continued at 10 to 15 mph, police said, before Maitland was again able to deploy the “stop sticks” at Route 1 and Everett Street. Ruzzo allegedly drove over those spikes and continued with all four tires flattened.
She struck a Plainville cruiser at routes 1 and 106, causing minor damage, before stopping in the parking lot of The Oasis at Plainville apartments, according to police.
She allegedly refused to get out of the car and backed into another Plainville cruiser before police broke car windows to gain access to the vehicle.
She was arrested after being removed from the vehicle and was taken to Sturdy, police said.
Lopez was treated at the scene for cuts to his forearms from the broken glass, according to police.
