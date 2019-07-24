ATTLEBORO — A former Attleboro man pleaded innocent Wednesday to a sixth-offense drunken driving charge and was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail.
Ulysses Wilburn, 63, who now lives in Blackstone, was arraigned in Attleboro District Court following his arrest late Tuesday night.
He faces a probation violation hearing Aug. 26. Wilburn is on probation for urinating in public, according to court records.
He was arrested after being stopped at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 1 in North Attleboro in the area of Stop & Shop, according to court records.
Assistant District Attorney Sydnee Grosberg requested $250,000 cash bail, noting the seriousness of the charges and the defendant’s prior criminal record.
However, public defender Susanna Henry said her client has always appeared in court as required and that his previous arrest for drunken driving was 18 years ago. She asked that he be released on personal recognizance.
“They are asking a ridiculous amount of bail because they cannot move for a dangerousness hearing,” Henry said.
The defense lawyer said the law changed to only allow for a dangerousness hearing when a new charge is filed within 10 years of the previous conviction.
Judge Neal Hourihan set bail on the new case at $25,000 cash bail. If he posts bail, Ulysses would be held in home confinement with a GPS bracelet and prohibited from driving while his case is pending.
