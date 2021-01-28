NORTH ATTLEBORO — Capt. Joseph DiRenzo started out by dispatching officers to calls but rose to become second in command of the town’s police department.
DiRenzo, 54, will work his last day Friday after serving over 31 years on the department.
He is lawyer with an office on North Avenue, and will concentrate on his practice after leaving the force. DiRenzo does estate planning, wills and also personal injury and real estate law.
Serving as a captain for 11 years, DiRenzo said he decided to retire after talking with his wife and three children. He has a daughter who is a nurse and a son and daughter in college.
“I want to get out while I’m still young and let some of the younger members of the department rise up through the ranks,” he said.
DiRenzo was one of the first officers on the scene when Odin Lloyd’s body was found in 2013 in the North Attleboro Industrial Park. The discovery led to the arrest of New England Patriots star tight end Aaron Hernandez.
DiRenzo was one of the key witnesses at Hernandez’s murder trial, which drew national attention. The officer later went to Florida with other members of the investigative team to speak at an NFL security seminar.
DiRenzo said he is proud of his career in law enforcement and proud of the officers he has worked with and commanded.
He said Chief John Reilly is a mentor and he often called on now retired Sgt. Chris Ciccio and Lt. Thomas McCafferty for their advice.
“When you surround yourself with good people like that it makes your job a lot easier,” DiRenzo said.
He said police officers now are highly trained and do more for people with mental health issues and drug problems than when he first started. The focus now is on getting people help instead of continually arresting them, DiRenzo said, calling it a change for the better.
Reilly said they both started together as police dispatchers, rose through the ranks and have become good friends. He said the professional relationship is more equal than a mentorship.
“It was more like a partnership. We both went for this position and it could have gone either way,” the police chief said.
Reilly said the town manager will appoint a new captain after an assessment is completed of the potential candidates for the position. The timetable for that is undetermined at this point, he said.
