NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police Officer Julie Lowe has been named the new elder affairs officer and will work with senior citizens to battle crimes against the elderly.
Lowe, a three-year veteran of the department, is the "perfect fit" for the position, Police Chief John Reilly said Wednesday.
"Julie is very smart and she's very kind," Reilly said.
Lowe will be assigned physical abuse cases involving the elderly in addition to financial fraud and scams that target senior citizens, the chief said.
"The elderly population is growing and it's vulnerable," Reilly said.
National statistics support that. About one in 10 Americans age 60 and over have experienced some form of elder abuse, according to the National Council on Aging.
Some estimates show that as many as 5 million elders are abused each year. One study estimated that only one in 14 cases of abuse are reported to authorities, according to the organization.
Lowe, a former police dispatcher, recently went to the senior center cookout and spoke with attendees.
Town meeting last year approved a financial boost to the police and fire departments to hire police officers and fill positions that had been left vacant due to tight budgets.
Reilly recently filled some positions in the detective division.
He said the police department works closely with the Bristol County District Attorney's office on crimes against the elderly, and that District Attorney Thomas Quinn has made prosecuting perpetrators a priority.
