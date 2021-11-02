NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police Chief Richard McQuade said Tuesday school officials and police “acted swiftly and appropriately” to an incident involving what turned out to be a replica handgun at North Attleboro High School last week.
McQuade responded after the police department completed what he called a thorough criminal and internal investigation of the incident last Wednesday in the school cafeteria.
“I can say with confidence that North Attleboro school officials and the North Attleboro police department acted swiftly and appropriately,” McQuade said.
Once the incident was reported to school officials, McQuade said, the student with the airsoft gun was identified and removed from the school.
“The air soft gun was soon thereafter located and confiscated. This all occurred in under 10 minutes, not 20 minutes which was previously reported in the newspaper,” McQuade said.
The police chief was referring to a statement by senior Charlotte Lewis who said she saw the butt end of the gun and reported it to a school secretary in the office. She said it was at least 20 minutes before school officials responded.
“For anyone to suggest that this incident was not taken seriously by school officials is simply not true,” McQuade said.
Superintendent John Antonucci briefly addressed last week’s incident at Monday night’s school committee hearing.
The student who brought the airsoft gun to school, the superintendent said, “made a very poor decision.” But he also defended the school’s decision not to go into lockdown. “The information we had was that it was not a real threat,” he said.
Antonucci said some of the information about the incident circulating on, as he said, “social media and real media,” including The Sun Chronicle, was inaccurate, although he did not say what the inaccuracies were. Antonucci had earlier deferred comment on the incident. Principal Peter Haviland did not respond to requests for comment immediately following the incident.
“There is a lot of information people are not privy to,” he said.
Antonucci told the school committee Monday that the school administration “has talked about it extensively. We can always improve in the future and we are committed to do that.”
Justin Pare, town council president who is also the council’s representative on the school board, pointed out that the town has spent more than $1 million on school security and “we have put a serious amount in safety.”
The police chief also appeared to contradict Lewis’ account that she initially did not realize the gun was a replica.
“It is also important to note that this incident was initially reported as a fake gun,” McQuade said.
In an email sent to The Sun Chronicle late Tuesday, Lewis said, “On the recommendation of my attorney, I will no longer be providing further comment.”
Airsoft guns have a removable orange tip indicating that it is a replica. School officials have said the gun in the incident still had the tip on it.
Police are also seeking criminal charges against the student who brought the gun to school and plan to present evidence during a show-cause hearing in juvenile court.
McQuade said police are seeking charges of carrying a dangerous weapon and that it will be up to a court magistrate to determine if police have enough evidence to issue a criminal complaint.
Although airsoft guns are considered a toy and fire BBs or pellets that are not lethal, McQuade said language in the law prohibits a student from possessing one on school property.
The police chief said he encourages any student or staffer who does not feel safe or wants to report a weapon in the school to not only notify school officials but to call 911.
McQuade said the police department “has some of the most progressive safety measures in place when it comes to school safety.”
“The North Attleboro school system adheres to an up-to-date security plan in the event of an emergency and the communication between myself and Superintendent John Antonucci is very strong,” McQuade said. Monday night, Antonucci said the schools are working closely with the police.
The chief added, “We appreciate feedback and criticism and we are always looking to improve our performance in any way we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.