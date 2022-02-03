NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town should have its school resource officer back on duty by the time students return to class in the fall, Police Chief Richard McQuade told members of the town council this week.
But, because of what McQuade called “a bit of a staffing crisis” in his department, Officer Kristine Crosman will take on patrol duties in the next few weeks, as will other officers, including detectives.
“It was a very difficult decision,” McQuade told the council at its Monday night meeting, but he said he had to do it in the interest of public safety.
The high school may not be completely without a resource officer. Crosman may only be on patrol a few days a week, McQuade said.
In the seven months since he became chief, McQuade said six officers have told him they were leaving the department. Another 18 planned to retire.
“This is unprecedented in my 24 years,” in law enforcement, McQuade said, adding that recruitment of rookie officers is down 50%.
McQuade admitted that wages are part of the problem. Some of his officers have left to take higher paying jobs in other communities. But the pandemic and cultural shifts on how police work is viewed are also at issue.
“You have a perfect storm of all these factors,” McQuade said.
Town Manager Michael Borg said he supported the chief’s personnel moves. “We are trying to figure out the best way to work through this,” he said.
McQuade emphasized that the staffing measures are temporary until the department is able to rebuild its ranks and that he supports having a resource officer in the schools.
“I would love to have a second school resource officer,” he said.
The department has six new recruits starting at the police academy soon who will be ready for assignment by the fall. McQuade hopes to supplement those with hiring from the outside.
Funding for a school resource officer was a selling point in the town’s 2018 Proposition 2 1/2 override. News that the position could be at risk prompted councilors to ask for a briefing from McQuade.
“This is a profession and a posting we value highly,” Council President Justin Pare said, adding he was glad there was a plan to address the issue. “The public can be assured, we know this is temporary.”
Crosman became the department’s first school resource officer in August 2019. Since then, she has been a visible presence at the schools and community events.
A petition to maintain the resource officer post and raise police salaries went online last month at Change.org.
As of Thursday it had 309 signatures.