NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police stepped up patrols Friday at North Attleboro High School and will continue to do so next week in response to a social media rumor about a school shooting, which was found to be false.
In addition, Capt. Joseph DiRenzo said, school resource officer Kristine Crosman is at the school and working closely with staff.
The rumor was spread quickly by text message and social media sites following an argument between two students during school. The heated exchange never became physical, but it was magnified on social media by other students, according to police.
After receiving numerous calls, police announced on social media Thursday that they would have a larger visible presence at the school Friday to help ease concerns created by the rumor, according to DiRenzo.
The captain said the rumor was investigated and determined to be not credible.
