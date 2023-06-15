NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police have yet to release the name of the worker who died after falling about 24 feet last Thursday at Boro Sand & Stone on Plain Street.
After repeated requests to the police department for the release of the victim’s identity and other details of the accident, The Sun Chronicle filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the police incident report Wednesday.
Police Chief Richard McQuade said he could not release the incident report because the accident remains under investigation. He did not explain how releasing the name of the man would affect the investigation or respond to requests for his name.
Police and the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration are investigating the accident, which occurred about 4 p.m. last Thursday.
The man was a maintenance worker at the company for 30 years and a married father, Tom Walsh, owner of Boro Sand & Stone said at the scene.
Fire officials and Walsh said the man was critically injured when he fell from a conveyor belt.
Other workers immediately called 911 and rendered cardio pulmonary resuscitation until rescue workers arrived and took over, according to fire officials.
The man was flown by a medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he was later pronounced dead.
