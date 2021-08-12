NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police deny using excessive force in arresting a domestic abuse suspect in 2018, saying the man broke his ankle in a struggle prior to officers arriving at his girlfriend’s house.
The denial is contained in a motion for summary judgment filed by the town in response to a lawsuit filed by Frank Gallagher, 39, of Wrentham.
Gallagher, formerly of North Attleboro, filed the suit against the police department and town last year in federal court in Boston and is seeking $2.5 million.
He alleges Officer Joseph Fyrer broke his ankle when kneeing him in the back of a cruiser in December 2018 shortly after Gallagher was handcuffed and arrested.
Prior to the arrest, Fryer was disciplined for using poor judgment while performing his duty, the suit states. He had taken fitness for duty time off but was allowed to return to duty without an evaluation, it states.
In response, the town says Gallagher suffered the ankle injury during a physical confrontation with his girlfriend’s father before police were called on a report of Gallagher assaulting the girlfriend, according to a court filing.
Police allege Gallagher resisted an attempt to place him in a cruiser, which Gallagher denies.
A hearing on the town’s motion for summary judgment, which is opposed by Gallagher and his lawyer, James Caramanica of Attleboro, was held two weeks ago.
A judge has not yet filed a decision on it, the clerk’s office said Wednesday.
Gallagher pleaded guilty in January 2019 to assaulting his girlfriend and received a one-year jail sentence followed by a two-year suspended sentence, according to court records.
He is currently being held in jail for violating his probation and faces assault and motor vehicle charges related to an alleged road rage incident in North Attleboro in June 2020. He has pleaded innocent to the road rage charges, according to court records.
Fryer resigned from the police department two years ago and now lives in a city just north of San Diego. A Linkedin profile in his name says he is a police officer in a major West Coast city.
