NORTH ATTLEBORO -- An investigation into a report of a middle school student being followed by an unknown man after school has determined there was no danger, police said.
“Thankfully, and with full confidence, we can report no child was followed, no child was chased, and no one was ever in any danger,” police said in a statement issued Friday.
The investigation began last Thursday when it was reported to police that the student believed they had been followed by an unknown man while walking near the intersection of Landry Avenue and Smith Street.
“This department views any situation involving the endangerment of a child as an emergency requiring immediate attention,” according to police.
