NORTH ATTLEBORO -- An investigation into a report of a middle school student being followed by an unknown man after school has determined there was no danger, police said.

“Thankfully, and with full confidence, we can report no child was followed, no child was chased, and no one was ever in any danger,” police said in a statement issued Friday.

